Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $118.34 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $128.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.75.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

