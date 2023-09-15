Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 271.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.4% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. CICC Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,179 shares of company stock worth $12,474,820. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $311.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.80. The firm has a market cap of $802.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

