Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,446 shares of company stock valued at $20,975,323. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.50.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $466.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $471.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

