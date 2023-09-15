Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $156,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 989 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $165.72 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.24.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.86.

View Our Latest Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.