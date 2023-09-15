Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $40,000 Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 600.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $114.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average of $126.83. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

