Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $48,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,216,000 after buying an additional 51,877,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,514,000 after buying an additional 9,119,195 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,347,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,864,000 after buying an additional 3,162,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.00. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

