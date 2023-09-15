Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $49,000 Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $658,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $256,194,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $203.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.70. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $166.93 and a twelve month high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

