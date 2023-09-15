Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Invests $166,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $408,535,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $156.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.88. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $89.40 and a 52 week high of $157.99.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

