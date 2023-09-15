Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Invests $46,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after buying an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after buying an additional 3,835,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $460,136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after buying an additional 1,438,196 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

