Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,990,000 after acquiring an additional 416,743 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1,218.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 859,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after buying an additional 794,698 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 287.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 309,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 229,688 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 145,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,263,000.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FTHI opened at $21.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $223.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $21.36.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.