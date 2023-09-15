Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 315 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

