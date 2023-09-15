Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 143.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,041,000 after purchasing an additional 70,865 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 786,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,597,000 after purchasing an additional 27,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 731,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FTSL opened at $46.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $46.10.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

