Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $906.25 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $389.83 and a one year high of $916.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $856.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $777.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. The business had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $4,952,932 in the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $901.63.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

