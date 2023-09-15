Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,773 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $24.69 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

