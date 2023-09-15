Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $401,912,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $144.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.29 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.55.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

