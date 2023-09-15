Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 55.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:GNL opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -363.64%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

