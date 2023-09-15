Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Small Cap Consu Forecasts

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Small Cap Consu cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Regis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Regis’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Regis Stock Performance

Shares of Regis stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Regis has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $40.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regis

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regis by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regis during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Regis during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regis by 43.0% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regis during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Featured Stories

