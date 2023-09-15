Relx (LON:REL) Given New GBX 3,170 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (LON:REL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($38.79) to GBX 3,170 ($39.67) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REL. Investec upgraded shares of Relx to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.67) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,770 ($34.66) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,638 ($33.01).
In other Relx news, insider Alistair R. Cox bought 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,604 ($32.59) per share, with a total value of £24,738 ($30,957.33). 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
