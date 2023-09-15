Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Repligen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Repligen Price Performance

Repligen stock opened at $165.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.40 and a 200-day moving average of $163.76. Repligen has a 1 year low of $134.64 and a 1 year high of $235.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Repligen by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,070,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,078 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,615,000 after purchasing an additional 142,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Repligen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,594,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Repligen by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,454,000 after buying an additional 662,807 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

