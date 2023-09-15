Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.59 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

BIOX has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BIOX stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.28 million, a P/E ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,942,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 471,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 35.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 128.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

Further Reading

