Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SmileDirectClub, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for SmileDirectClub in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for SmileDirectClub’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.
SmileDirectClub stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.29.
In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 135,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $59,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 336,318 shares in the company, valued at $147,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 64.70% of the company’s stock.
SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a customer's dentist or orthodontist, and facilitating remote clinical monitoring through a network of orthodontists and general dentists through its proprietary teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.
