Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SmileDirectClub, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for SmileDirectClub in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for SmileDirectClub’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub Price Performance

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insider Activity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 135,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $59,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 336,318 shares in the company, valued at $147,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

(Get Free Report)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a customer's dentist or orthodontist, and facilitating remote clinical monitoring through a network of orthodontists and general dentists through its proprietary teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.