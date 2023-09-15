Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NanoXplore Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of NanoXplore stock opened at C$3.01 on Thursday. NanoXplore has a 52-week low of C$2.05 and a 52-week high of C$4.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$509.74 million, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.54.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

