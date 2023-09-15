ResMed (NYSE:RMD) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Head to Head Survey

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

ResMed has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ResMed and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $4.22 billion 5.14 $897.56 million $6.10 24.19 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

This table compares ResMed and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 21.25% 24.94% 15.01% Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -2.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ResMed and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 0 2 8 0 2.80 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 0 0 0 0 N/A

ResMed presently has a consensus price target of $251.14, suggesting a potential upside of 70.17%. Given ResMed’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ResMed is more favorable than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of ResMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ResMed beats Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides AirView, a cloud-based system that enables remote monitoring and changing of patients' device settings; myAir, a personalized therapy management application for patients with sleep apnea that provides support, education, and troubleshooting tools for increased patient engagement and improved compliance; U-Sleep, a compliance monitoring solution that enables home medical equipment (HME) to streamline their sleep programs; connectivity module and propeller solutions; and Propeller portal. It offers out-of-hospital software solution, such as Brightree business management software and service solutions to providers of HME, pharmacy, home infusion, orthotics, and prosthetics services; MatrixCare care management and related ancillary solutions to senior living, skilled nursing, life plan communities, home health, home care, and hospice organizations, as well as related accountable care organizations; HEALTHCAREfirst that offers electronic health record, software, billing and coding services, and analytics for home health and hospice agencies; and MEDIFOX DAN's software solutions. The company markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, and hospitals through a network of distributors and direct sales force. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

