REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 110,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 175,160 shares.The stock last traded at $14.48 and had previously closed at $13.99.

The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,874,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 44,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $882.91 million, a PE ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Featured Stories

