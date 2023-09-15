Reviewing Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) and NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) and Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of NIKE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Puma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of NIKE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NIKE and Puma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIKE $51.22 billion 2.90 $5.07 billion $3.23 30.09 Puma N/A N/A N/A ($3.12) -20.18

Dividends

NIKE has higher revenue and earnings than Puma. Puma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NIKE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

NIKE pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Puma pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. NIKE pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Puma pays out -12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NIKE has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years. NIKE is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NIKE and Puma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIKE 3 9 22 0 2.56 Puma 0 2 0 0 2.00

NIKE currently has a consensus target price of $130.28, indicating a potential upside of 34.04%. Given NIKE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NIKE is more favorable than Puma.

Profitability

This table compares NIKE and Puma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIKE 9.90% 34.01% 12.95% Puma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NIKE beats Puma on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks. It also sells a line of performance equipment and accessories comprising bags, sport balls, socks, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment, and other equipment for sports activities under the NIKE brand; and various plastic products to other manufacturers. In addition, the company markets apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel; and licenses unaffiliated parties to manufacture and sell apparel, digital devices, and applications and other equipment for sports activities under NIKE-owned trademarks. It sells its products to footwear stores; sporting goods stores; athletic specialty stores; department stores; skate, tennis, and golf shops; and other retail accounts through NIKE-owned retail stores, digital platforms, independent distributors, licensees, and sales representatives. NIKE, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell watches, glasses, safety shoes, and gaming accessories. The company sells its products through PUMA retail stores and factory outlets, as well as through online stores. It offers its products primarily under the PUMA and Cobra Golf brand names. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

