Reviewing Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) and Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF)

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) and Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rekor Systems and Coveo Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rekor Systems $28.00 million 8.33 -$83.11 million N/A N/A Coveo Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coveo Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rekor Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

40.6% of Rekor Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Rekor Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rekor Systems and Coveo Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rekor Systems -282.34% -159.54% -89.23% Coveo Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rekor Systems and Coveo Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rekor Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coveo Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rekor Systems presently has a consensus target price of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 14.99%. Given Rekor Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rekor Systems is more favorable than Coveo Solutions.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc., a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that provides various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and fully automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which fully automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders. The company also offers Rekor AutoNotice, a cloud-based financial management application that delivers an information and citation management solution for cities, states, and municipalities for primary and secondary offenses; and Rekor CarCheck, which allows its AI based vehicle and license plate recognition technology to be conveniently accessed for a range of commercial applications. In addition, it offers Rekor Edge Max System, a fixed traffic data collection system; Rekor Edge Pro, a vehicle recognition solution; and Rekor Edge Flex, a portable data collection system. Rekor Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc. provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. It serves high tech, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and telecommunication industries. Coveo Solutions Inc. has strategic relationships with Salesforce, Adobe, SAP, ServiceNow, Zendesk, Sitecore, AppDirect, and commercetools. The company was formerly known as Copernic Business Solutions Inc. and changed its name to Coveo Solutions Inc. in October 2004. Coveo Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

