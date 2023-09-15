Reviewing Semantix (STIX) and Its Rivals

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Semantix to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Semantix has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix’s rivals have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Semantix alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Semantix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semantix -122.82% -83.91% -48.34% Semantix Competitors -13.25% -18.98% -3.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.9% of Semantix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Semantix and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Semantix $264.23 million -$63.61 million -1.79 Semantix Competitors $24.62 billion $182.34 million 12.25

Semantix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Semantix. Semantix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Semantix and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00 Semantix Competitors 231 1527 2590 85 2.57

Semantix currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.86%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 19.43%. Given Semantix’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Semantix is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Semantix rivals beat Semantix on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Semantix

(Get Free Report)

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Semantix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semantix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.