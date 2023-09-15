RH (NYSE:RH) Director Sells $7,760,500.00 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total value of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE RH opened at $307.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.48. RH has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $406.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in RH by 93.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

