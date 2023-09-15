RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Shares Up 2.5%

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.55. 6,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 13,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIOCF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.75 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.71%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.26%.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at June 30, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 193 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.5 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties.

