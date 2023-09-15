Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 210.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AIP. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Arteris from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arteris from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Arteris stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. Arteris has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 63.99% and a negative return on equity of 93.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Arteris will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 20,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $144,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 520,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arteris news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 20,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $144,588.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 520,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,628.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,495 shares of company stock worth $415,592 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Arteris by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,474,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arteris by 29.8% during the second quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 335,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arteris by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arteris by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 199,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Arteris by 29.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 156,052 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

