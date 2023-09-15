RTX (NYSE:RTX) Given New $87.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Get RTX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RTX opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. RTX has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.24.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in RTX by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in RTX by 13.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in RTX by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in RTX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 46.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 39,387 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.