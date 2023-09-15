Rumble (RUM) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) is one of 364 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Rumble to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rumble and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rumble alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble -82.86% -20.57% -18.22% Rumble Competitors -40.56% -103.35% -10.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rumble and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rumble Competitors 489 2419 5455 91 2.61

Risk and Volatility

Rumble currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.18%. As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 28.14%. Given Rumble’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Rumble is more favorable than its rivals.

Rumble has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble’s rivals have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of Rumble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 72.9% of Rumble shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rumble and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble $73.53 million -$11.40 million -23.37 Rumble Competitors $498.08 million -$21.87 million 653.56

Rumble’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Rumble. Rumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rumble rivals beat Rumble on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rumble

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.