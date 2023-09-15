Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) & TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) and TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ryvyl and TSS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00 TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryvyl -107.70% -8,399.76% -33.43% TSS -2.51% -33.91% -3.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Ryvyl shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Ryvyl shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of TSS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ryvyl and TSS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryvyl $47.87 million 0.53 -$49.24 million ($10.20) -0.47 TSS $30.64 million 0.30 -$70,000.00 ($0.06) -6.67

TSS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ryvyl. TSS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryvyl, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ryvyl has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ryvyl beats TSS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S. Dollar, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem. The company's brands include coyni, QuickCard, and ChargeSavvy. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, and mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. The company also provides technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation, facilities management, and IT procurement and reseller services. It serves IT OEM equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

