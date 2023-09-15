Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Trading Down 0.5%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.87. 15,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 8,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Samsonite International in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.00 million. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Samsonite International S.A. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.
