Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Trading 2.3% Higher

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €270.50 ($290.86) and last traded at €268.50 ($288.71). 2,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €262.50 ($282.26).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €282.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €288.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

