Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Shares Down 0.8%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €242.00 ($260.22) and last traded at €247.90 ($266.56). 80,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €249.80 ($268.60).
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €255.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €264.11.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sartorius Stedim Biotech
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.