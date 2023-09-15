SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

SBAC stock opened at $218.82 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $210.93 and a 1 year high of $316.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.74.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

