Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $74.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -109.80%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

