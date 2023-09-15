Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $59.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.64.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sealed Air has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $56.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Sealed Air by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sealed Air by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

