Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Brookline Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Brookline Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brookline Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BRKL opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.50 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 17.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,012,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,371,000 after acquiring an additional 182,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,712,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,984,000 after acquiring an additional 371,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,626,000 after acquiring an additional 91,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,563 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

