Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Webster Financial Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Webster Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

WBS stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Webster Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 28.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Webster Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

