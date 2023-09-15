Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Evergy, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Evergy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.95. The consensus estimate for Evergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Evergy’s FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Evergy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $54.44 on Thursday. Evergy has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $69.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Evergy by 3,322.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after buying an additional 10,128,549 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,236,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,162,000 after buying an additional 175,858 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

