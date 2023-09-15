SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 18,808 Shares

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 18,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $1,147,664.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,340,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,946,524.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
SEI Investments Trading Up 0.5 %
SEI Investments stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.30. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03.
SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SEI Investments
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on SEIC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEI Investments
About SEI Investments
SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SEI Investments
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.