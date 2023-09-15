Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $819,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total transaction of $801,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,304.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $819,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,381.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,162 shares of company stock valued at $7,568,370 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth $41,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWAV opened at $215.58 on Friday. Shockwave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $172.50 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

