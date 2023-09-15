Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Expands By 69.6%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the August 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Accor Stock Performance

ACCYY opened at $7.36 on Friday. Accor has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96.

Get Accor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACCYY. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accor to €37.90 ($40.75) in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Accor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Accor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.