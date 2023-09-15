Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Decreases By 44.1%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the August 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 268.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance

ACSAF stock opened at C$34.83 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52-week low of C$22.20 and a 52-week high of C$35.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.02.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.