Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Increases By 53.5%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the August 15th total of 121,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Anglo American Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $27.95 on Friday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,090.55%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.