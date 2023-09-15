Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Drops By 96.9%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the August 15th total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AUTLF opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. Austal has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $1.93.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Austal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.
