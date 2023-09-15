Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) and Catena Media (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Financial Contrast

Catena Media (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Free Report) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Shutterstock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Catena Media and Shutterstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catena Media N/A N/A N/A Shutterstock 13.35% 25.93% 13.62%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catena Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shutterstock $845.94 million 1.74 $76.10 million $3.10 13.18

This table compares Catena Media and Shutterstock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Catena Media.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Catena Media and Shutterstock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catena Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Shutterstock 0 2 2 0 2.50

Shutterstock has a consensus target price of $81.33, indicating a potential upside of 99.05%. Given Shutterstock’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than Catena Media.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Catena Media on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catena Media

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lead generation and related services for operators of online casino and sports betting platforms in Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Casino and Sports. The Casino segment offers content, insights, and provides that connects people interested in slots, poker, blackjack, and other casino games with platform operators. The Sports segment publishes targeted content on sports teams, individuals, and fixtures that informs sports, fantasy sports, and esports betting fans and helps to choose the right offers from online operators. The company also owns and develops websites and media platforms, which attract visitors through traffic and paid marketing. Catena Media plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Gzira, Malta.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, TurboSquid,PremiumBeat brand names, as well as Application programming interface to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

