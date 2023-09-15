SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Stock Price Down 2.3%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01). 61,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 870,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).
SIMEC Atlantis Energy Stock Down 2.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of £7.59 million, a PE ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,039.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.09.
SIMEC Atlantis Energy Company Profile
SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.
